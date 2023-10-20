Cool Stuff: DKNG's Gremlins Poster Turns The Little Monsters Into Holiday Decor
In October, horror fans like to hunker down and get cozy with their favorite spooky pieces of cinema. Then, as soon as November hits, it's time to start busting out the Christmas movies. But there are a few flicks out there that actually qualify as both Halloween and Christmas movies. "The Nightmare Before Christmas" is one of the best examples that works for the whole family, with slashers like "Black Christmas" and "Silent Night, Deadly Night" working for more mature viewers. But when it comes to a nice gateway movie that perfectly blends holiday cheer, mischievous monsters, and dark comedy, you can't do any better than "Gremlins."
As we wrap up Halloween and head into the holiday season, Bottleneck Gallery is giving is a nice treat that doubles as an early Christmas gift in the form of a new "Gremlins" poster created by DKNG, one of our favorite pop culture artists. DKNG has become known for his incredible holiday poster prints, which have included "Home Alone," "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," and "A Christmas Story," using the exterior of the family home settings as the focal point for some wonderful holiday artwork. Though the house from "Gremlins" may not be as instantly recognizable as the homes from those aforementioned holiday classics, it provides the perfect setting to create a print that hides the chaotic creatures in plain sight, like a twisted version of Where's Waldo.
Check out DKNG's "Gremlins" poster below, and find out where and when you can get it.
Bright light, bright light!
The Peltzer home is decorated for Christmas, and it looks like a picturesque, snow-covered suburban home ready for the holiday. But take a closer look and you'll see glowing red eyes within the dark silhouettes of the nasty Gremlins hanging around the house. They're in the trees, in the bushes, on the roof, and even in the house. Take a closer look at the windows, and you'll see a couple Gremlins who meet a grisly end thanks to a resourceful Mrs. Peltzer, who tears up one in a mixer bowl and microwaves another until it explodes.
Take a look around, and you'll notice some other Easter eggs as well. For example, Mrs. Deagle is seen lying in her stair-climbing chair, having been chucked out of her own house by Gremlins doing a little electrical rewiring. The Peltzer family dog Barney has sadly also encountered the Gremlins, and you can see him tied up in the Christmas lights on the porch, just like we see in the movie. As for Gizmo, he's up in the top center second-floor window hiding out in a helmet.
Above is the regular version of the print, which is sized at 24x18 inches and comes in a hand-numbered edition of 275 for $50 each. But there are also a couple of variants as well, one on shimmering foil paper and the other designed as an art print without the film's title. All of them will be on sale at the Bottleneck Gallery online shop starting at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, October 20, while supplies last.
Screen print on foil paper
24 x 18 inches
Hand-numbered edition of 150
$60
Screen print
24 x 18 inches
Hand-numbered edition of 50
$75