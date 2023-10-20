Cool Stuff: DKNG's Gremlins Poster Turns The Little Monsters Into Holiday Decor

In October, horror fans like to hunker down and get cozy with their favorite spooky pieces of cinema. Then, as soon as November hits, it's time to start busting out the Christmas movies. But there are a few flicks out there that actually qualify as both Halloween and Christmas movies. "The Nightmare Before Christmas" is one of the best examples that works for the whole family, with slashers like "Black Christmas" and "Silent Night, Deadly Night" working for more mature viewers. But when it comes to a nice gateway movie that perfectly blends holiday cheer, mischievous monsters, and dark comedy, you can't do any better than "Gremlins."

As we wrap up Halloween and head into the holiday season, Bottleneck Gallery is giving is a nice treat that doubles as an early Christmas gift in the form of a new "Gremlins" poster created by DKNG, one of our favorite pop culture artists. DKNG has become known for his incredible holiday poster prints, which have included "Home Alone," "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," and "A Christmas Story," using the exterior of the family home settings as the focal point for some wonderful holiday artwork. Though the house from "Gremlins" may not be as instantly recognizable as the homes from those aforementioned holiday classics, it provides the perfect setting to create a print that hides the chaotic creatures in plain sight, like a twisted version of Where's Waldo.

Check out DKNG's "Gremlins" poster below, and find out where and when you can get it.