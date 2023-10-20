A Certain Rock Star Makes A Rare But Rewarding Acting Appearance In Killers Of The Flower Moon

The following article contains spoilers for "Killers of the Flower Moon."

Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" hits theaters this week, and if you've seen it, you know that the cast is astonishing. Lily Gladstone turns in a powerful performance as Mollie Burkhart, an Osage woman whose family is part of the horrifying murders of tribespeople to gain their money and profit rights after oil is discovered on their land. The Osage Nation became wealthy, and white men used a number of underhanded and despicable ways to get their hands on the money. That includes the plotting of a series of murders by William King Hale (Robert De Niro) and his nephew Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio).

Based on the true story of the Osage murders in Oklahoma at the beginning of the 20th century, the cast includes Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser, Cara Jade Myers, Tatanka Means, and a certain rock star you may have recognized at the end of the film. It is, of course, Jack White, the Grammy-winning musician best known for his duo White Stripes.

This isn't White's first acting role. He's also appeared in films like "Cold Mountain" with Nicole Kidman and Renée Zellweger, "Coffee and Cigarettes," and "Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story" where he played Elvis Presley. White's role in "Killers of the Flower Moon" is small, but has a connection to the history of this tragedy.