One Scene In Star Wars: Attack Of The Clones Had Ewan McGregor Ready To Hurl

In between George Lucas' 1999 film "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace" and his 2002 follow-up "Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones," many changes took place. Most notably, the events of September 11, 2001 immediately changed the way people wrote about and talked about movies; discussions were being had in earnest about the place of fictional widespread violence in a nation that had just experienced it in reality. Would it feel acceptable to cheer for a cinematic building explosion while bodies were still being discovered in the rubble of a real one?

Additionally, digital photography and digital projection experienced a great push at in the early 2000s, and Lucas was keen to make the newer technologies an industry standard. Even more than in "The Phantom Menace," Lucas filmed his actors against green walls, only to insert digital backgrounds and even several digital characters in post-production. "Attack of the Clones," by some measures, had 70 full minutes of animation within its 142-minute runtime.

Those two major shake-ups of the zeitgeist will explain why "Attack of the Clones" is so tonally dour as well as so visually murky.

It was also a headache to film. Ewan McGregor, who plays the sword-swinging wizard Obi-Wan Kenobi, was involved in a scene wherein he and Hayden Christensen leaped into a high-tech flying car to pursue a shape-shifting assassin through the skies of the city planet Coruscant. The backgrounds were fake, but the hydraulically suspended speeder that seated McGregor and Christensen was very real, and it jostled the actors around to the point of nausea. McGregor recalled the experience in a 2002 interview with Star Wars Insider Magazine.