Ahsoka Tano Had A Different Name When She Was Created

After the "Star Wars" prequel films, we could have called it a day for the franchise. Instead, we got a film and a series about a character named Ahsoka Tano (voice of Ashley Eckstein), who has become a fan favorite. So much so that she made several TV series cameos and got her own live-action Disney+ series with Rosario Dawson taking over the role. The young Togruta woman who apprenticed with Anakin Skywalker before his fall to the dark side first appeared in the animated film "The Clone Wars," which served as the beginning of the animated series of the same name.

We've watched Ahsoka begin as a brash young padawan who slowly learned the ways of the Force, and we saw her leave the Jedi order after she was blamed for something she didn't do. We saw her confront who her master became and followed her adventures through "Star Wars Rebels," "Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi," in books like 2016's "Ahsoka" by E.K. Johnston, and, of course, her own show.

One thing fans might not know is that Ahsoka had another name when she was first created that has not only been used in her lore but has a connection to the Force, according to an oral history of the character from Vanity Fair.