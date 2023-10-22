Martin Scorsese Targets A Very Modern Pop Culture Trend In Killers Of The Flower Moon

This article contains spoilers for "Killers of the Flower Moon."

Martin Scorsese is an avid cinephile, a proper defender of cinematic art. Not only has the filmmaker helped produce independent international movies like "Happy as Lazzaro" and "A Ciambra," he also has three nonprofit organizations aimed at preserving and restoring cinema.

Scorsese has made documentaries about great films and directors, and a big chunk of his film "Hugo" is devoted to the artistry behind the magic of movies. We see Georges Méliès crafting fantastical films, and a spectacular recreation of the Lumière brothers' "Arrival of a Train at La Ciotat." That film is not only about the birth of cinema but about something personal to Scorsese — the preservation of old art. That idea is carried over to the best scene in Scorsese's latest film, "Killers of the Flower Moon."

The film tells the story of the Osage Indian murders, a series of unsolved murders in the 1920s aimed at taking over the land and wealth of members of the Osage nation. At the time, the Osage had become wealthy due to their land being rich in oil. The film's third act is about the trial of the man who led this murderous effort by the recently founded Bureau of Investigation. The finale of the film, then, retells the entire story of "Killers of the Flower Moon" via a radio play. Scorsese shows the making of the radio play with the same reverence he showed Méliès' work, all while targeting a very modern pop culture trend.