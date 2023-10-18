The Best New Blu-Ray Releases: Barbie, The Others, And More

Why is it so hard to adapt The Haunted Mansion to the big screen? Disney has tried this twice now, and both times have been busts. Their latest attempt, Justin Simien's "Haunted Mansion," is a disappointing, overlong affair that doesn't even come close to capturing the spirited fun of the ride that inspired it. Look, I'm not saying it's easy to turn a theme park attraction into a movie, but the first "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie pulled it off, so there's no reason that success can't carry over to The Haunted Mansion. Instead, we get this bloated disappointment that opens with the deeply cursed credit "And Jared Leto as the Hatbox Ghost." Talk about spooky! LaKeith Stanfield is admittedly wonderful playing a grieving skeptic who gets recruited to help a mother (Rosario Dawson) and her son (Chase W. Dillon) who have just moved into a very haunted mansion. Also along for the ride: Owen Wilson as a priest, Tiffany Haddish as a psychic, and Danny DeVito as a professor. These are all very talented people, and yet they're not given anything to work with here. You'd think at the very least the production design would be something special since there's a ton of material for the film to draw on. But even that is kind of flat and lifeless. Throw in a runtime that clocks in at over 2 hours and you have an alarmingly disappointing experience. I still think there's a good movie to be made based on The Haunted Mansion, but this ain't it, folks. Maybe the third time will be the charm?

