The Boys Could Get More Spin-Offs (But Only Under Certain Conditions)

Superhero franchise spin-offs are a dime a dozen, and that's exactly what the creators of "The Boys" are trying to avoid with their own spin-offs. It's pretty easy to spot a cash-grab these days, and it would be pretty hypocritical of the shows in "The Boys" universe if they were doing the same kind of thing that they make fun of.

"Gen V" is the second "The Boys" spin-off, following animated anthology series "The Boys Presents: Diabolical," and it's gotten a pretty robust hype train going for it. Fans of "The Boys" can expand their view of its world through this show, which follows some of the top students at superhero college Godolkin University, and it could even introduce the franchise to a whole new set of younger fans, too. With the success of both spin-offs, you'd think that there would be a half-dozen more offshoots of "The Boys" in production, but so far things seem pretty quiet.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, producer Pavun Shetty, who works on both "The Boys" and "Gen V," revealed that there are some conditions that must be met before a "The Boys" spin-off gets greenlit. It has nothing to do with metrics or how many Homelander lunchboxes they might sell, but more to do with keeping the show's fans happy. And with a franchise as satirical and smart as this one, that means never underestimating fans' abilities to detect a grift.