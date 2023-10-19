Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell Fake A Romance In The Anyone But You Trailer
Ah, the old fake dating trope. A classic rom-com staple that's been around since, well, probably Shakespearean times, the idea of two people pretending to be in love is nothing new. Yet the upcoming film "Anyone But You" aims to breathe new life into an old premise with the help of "Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney and "Top Gun: Maverick" breakout Glen Powell. The pair will presumably play the Benedick and Beatrice-like roles in the loose adaptation of the Bard's "Much Ado About Nothing," as their characters — old enemies from college — end up faking a relationship when invited to a destination wedding that'll be attended by both their exes (per Entertainment Weekly).
This is the kind of classic (borderline cliched, honestly) romance novel-type setup that could easily go wrong, but with two talented, popular, and versatile stars in the lead roles, it could also go very right. Sweeney and Powell have noted in prior interviews that their characters are both jerks, with Sweeney telling audiences at CinemaCon, "What better place to put a nightmare and an a**hole than on the other side of the world in the most romantic setting imaginable?" Now, the first trailer for "Anyone But You" is here, so we can finally see these nightmare people in action.
Will these two be enemies to lovers, or just plain enemies?
"Anyone But You" is the latest R-rated comedy that will attempt to break through at the box office this year, after films like the Jennifer Lawrence-led sex comedy "No Hard Feelings" and raunchy road trip flick "Joy Ride." The former film ended up turning a profit at the box office, leading to declarations that the adult comedy is back, but unfortunately, both Adele Lim's "Joy Ride" and Emma Seligman's "Bottoms" didn't make as much of a dent despite featuring two talented award season darlings in their casts (Stephanie Hsu and Ayo Edebiri, respectively). Of course, the massively popular historical drama "Oppenheimer" also became the second-highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time this year, so we know successful movies for grown-ups are definitely still a thing, and hopefully, "Anyone But You" will be one of them.
Sweeney is executive producing the new project, which is directed and co-written by Will Gluck ("Easy A"), with Ilana Wolpert ("High School Musical: The Musical: The Series") co-authoring the script. In addition to Sweeney and Powell, Dermot Mulroney ("Scream VI"), Alexandra Shipp ("Barbie"), Michelle Hurd ("Star Trek: Picard"), GaTa ("Dave"), Hadley Robinson ("Winning Time"), Darren Barnet ("Never Have I Ever"), and Rachel Griffiths ("Six Feet Under") are also set to star.
"Anyone But You" will hit theaters on December 22, 2023.