Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell Fake A Romance In The Anyone But You Trailer

Ah, the old fake dating trope. A classic rom-com staple that's been around since, well, probably Shakespearean times, the idea of two people pretending to be in love is nothing new. Yet the upcoming film "Anyone But You" aims to breathe new life into an old premise with the help of "Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney and "Top Gun: Maverick" breakout Glen Powell. The pair will presumably play the Benedick and Beatrice-like roles in the loose adaptation of the Bard's "Much Ado About Nothing," as their characters — old enemies from college — end up faking a relationship when invited to a destination wedding that'll be attended by both their exes (per Entertainment Weekly).

This is the kind of classic (borderline cliched, honestly) romance novel-type setup that could easily go wrong, but with two talented, popular, and versatile stars in the lead roles, it could also go very right. Sweeney and Powell have noted in prior interviews that their characters are both jerks, with Sweeney telling audiences at CinemaCon, "What better place to put a nightmare and an a**hole than on the other side of the world in the most romantic setting imaginable?" Now, the first trailer for "Anyone But You" is here, so we can finally see these nightmare people in action.