Captain Marvel's Best Needle Drop Almost Didn't Make It Into The Movie

Marvel's Cinematic Universe rarely makes a period piece, but when it does, it goes all out. One of the best examples might be "Captain Marvel," the MCU's first film starring a female superhero. It serves as the origin story for Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), and it just so happens to take place in 1995. That means that, when amnesiac Carol — or "Vers," as she's called by the Kree Starforce — returns to Earth after years on the planet Hala, her first stop is a Blockbuster. She doesn't stop by so much as she crash lands through the roof, but still: the metaphor is a pretty tangible one.

"Captain Marvel" is chock full of such allusions to the '90s. Directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck sprinkled them throughout the film in ways big and small, from landlines and dial-up to a handful of perfectly placed needle drops. Carol's journey is bolstered by the sounds of R.E.M. and TLC's greatest hits — but the film's greatest pull might be "Just A Girl," which kicks in just as Carol discovers her true inner power and faces off against Starforce.

There's probably no song more fitting for the occasion as No Doubt's mid-'90s feminist anthem, but it became a love-it-or-hate-it choice among audiences as a result. Some felt it was the perfect choice; others found it too on the nose. Even Boden admitted it was "the most obvious choice," to the point where she and Fleck resisted putting it in the movie at all.