Mark Goddard, Star Of Lost In Space And Classic TV Staple, Has Died At 87

"Lost in Space" star and early television mainstay Mark Goddard has passed away, The Hollywood Reporter confirms. The actor who was best known for his role as pilot Major Don West in the seminal sci-fi series was 87 years old and is survived by his wife Evelyn Pezzulich, and his children, including producer Melissa Goddard.

Pezzulich announced Goddard's passing in a Facebook post (via Deadline), writing that the actor ultimately succumbed to lung disease that was not diagnosed until shortly before his death. "I'm so sorry to tell you that my wonderful husband passed away on October 10," Pezzulich shared. She continued: "Several days after celebrating his 87th birthday, he was hospitalized with pneumonia. We were hopeful when he was transferred to a rehabilitation center, but then doctors discovered he was in the final stages of pulmonary fibrosis for which there is no cure."

"Lost in Space" castmate Bill Mumy also memorialized Goddard on Facebook, posting memories from the show where he played young Will Robinson. "Mark was a truly fine actor," Mumy wrote, "Naturally gifted as well as trained. I know he sometimes felt constricted by the campy frame that 'LIS' constrained him within, but he also embraced and loved it." Mumy also revealed that he shared a final phone call with the actor in July, and noted that the pair had on-set nicknames for one another — "Captain Panther" and "Fox," inspired by a comic the young actor drew during production.