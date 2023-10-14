A Real Militia Ran The James Bond Crew Out Of Russia While Making GoldenEye

Martin Campbell's "GoldenEye" is one of the most important films in the history of the James Bond franchise. The series had been mothballed for six years after the box office disappointment of "License to Kill" in 1989, which brought the two-film Timothy Dalton era to a premature halt. While producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson searched for Dalton's successor, the world went through a rapid metamorphosis. The Berlin Wall fell in 1989, precipitating the end of the Warsaw Pact and the breakup of the Soviet Union. The Cold War was over. The West won. Where did Bond fit in this new world order?

Old hostilities die hard, especially in spy fiction, so it's no surprise that screenwriters Jeffrey Caine and Bruce Feirstein (working from a story by Michael France) concocted a Russia-centric adventure revolving around an electromagnetic weapon that would plunge the Cold War victors into a global financial crisis. It is, in classic Bond fashion, a globetrotting tale that whisks our hero from one locale to another, but the film's centerpiece sequence is a tank chase through the streets of the recently rechristened Saint Petersburg (from 1924 to 1991, it was known as Leningrad). The one-time Soviet metropolis was now open for business to the world, and the Bond creative team was hot to feature it in their first post-Cold War adventure.

The only problem: the city's minders wanted them to pay through the nose for the pleasure.