One Twilight Zone Actor Tried To Ditch His Role After The Script Made His Skin Crawl

What is the true cost of turning your dreams into reality? The limits of human ambition have always been a source of inspiration for stories that expose the terrifying underbelly of desires that come at a cost. After all, the tale of someone actualizing their desires at great personal cost makes for compelling horror, the kind that each one of us can resonate with, as it taps into the primal fear of loss. Jordan Peele's revamp of "The Twilight Zone" inaugurated the horror anthology series with this specific sentiment, with the episode titled "The Comedian," which follows the journey of a struggling artist who embraces the limelight at a terrible price.

This comedian, Samir Wassan (Kumail Nanjiani), starts off as a conscientious young man with non-negotiable morals, but as time passes, the sweet taste of success spurs him to commit horrible deeds to ensure his continued fame. By the time Samir understands the actual weight of his actions, it is too late. While the pilot diverges greatly from the tone and treatment of the original series, it still feels like a "Twilight Zone" episode at its core: "The Comedian" is a dark cautionary tale that warns us of the corruptibility of even those who mean well, and how quickly one can doom themselves with a single choice.

When the script for the pilot was finalized, Win Rosenfield, who served as executive producer of the series, got in touch with Nanjiani for the role of Samir, and the actor was immediately intrigued by the premise and promptly said yes. However, when Nanjiani read the script, he felt a little queasy about slipping into the shoes of a character that nursed so much darkness in his heart, as he had never played such an intense role before.