Ke Huy Quan's Character Name In Loki Season 2 Comes Full Circle (Literally) In Episode 4

The following article contains spoilers for "Loki" season 2 through episode 4.

Like Odin's legendary eight-legged horse Sleipnir, "Loki" season 2 gallops on apace. It's hard to believe we're already in the second half of the season. Of course, it was clear by episode 1 that the season's MVP is Ke Huy Quan's character Ouroboros, or OB as everyone calls him. Why is that his nickname? Because Loki (Tom Hiddleston) called him OB in an earlier time after hearing it in a later time from OB himself, and that's how he got the nickname and ... you may want to take ibuprofen preemptively for this article.

The name Ouroboros comes from the ouroboros symbol of a snake or a dragon eating its own tail. It's a symbol that has been used in ancient Greece and Egypt, a gnostic symbol, and one used in alchemical writings. Its meaning can vary, but mostly it's the cyclical nature of life and death and rebirth, the constancy of change (and that change ultimately renewing things so they can happen again). It can also mean that things don't disappear from the world. Matter just continues to change form. For instance, a mouse is born out of matter in its parents, grows up by taking in food matter from the earth, and dies, its matter decomposing back into earth that grows plants that nourish the next generation of mice.

Let's take a look at why the name symbolism of our new favorite engineer, and what that might mean for the show's final episodes and the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.