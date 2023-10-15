Early Drafts Of Futurama Had A Very Different Purpose For Bender

In the seventh episode of "Futurama," called "My Three Suns" (May 4, 1999), Hermes Conrad (Phil LaMarr) finally notices that Bender (John DiMaggio) the alcoholic robot, doesn't really seem to fulfill any specific function at Planet Express. Rather than face a cut in his salary, Bender proposes to be the company chef. This is an issue for two reasons. First, Bender has no skill whatsoever in the culinary arts, and second, Bender has no sense of taste. His inaugural meal as the company chef is a salted slug served with glasses of salt water. The reaction from a disgusted Fry (Billy West) says it all, "That's the saltiest thing I've ever tasted! And I once ate a big heaping bowl of salt!" Bender defends himself by saying that the salt levels were fine, being 10% less than a lethal dose.

Bender's obsession with cooking would be explored several additional times throughout "Futurama." Bender often proclaimed his admiration for the Emeril Lagasse-like alien chef Elzar (DiMaggio), and in "The 30% Iron Chef" (April 14, 2002), Bender competed on a cooking game show against Elzar. Despite training and passion, Bender always openly sucked at being a chef.

It seems that, during the development phase of "Futurama," Bender was initially meant to be the company chef from the start. On the DVD commentary track for "My Three Suns," show co-creator David X. Cohen recalled some of the early vocations he and Matt Groening considered for Bender before realizing he was funnier as a shiftless, alcoholic slob and freelance criminal who didn't really do much of anything.