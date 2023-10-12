Cool Stuff: Park Chan-Wook's Oldboy Is Getting A Special Edition 4K Blu-Ray Release In December

Park Chan-wook's revenge thriller "Oldboy" celebrated its 20th anniversary this year. In commemoration, the film was remastered and theatrically distributed this past August by Neon. If you missed this beautiful restoration in theaters, fear not: Neon has announced it is releasing a limited edition 4K Blu-ray of "Oldboy," scheduled for release on December 12, 2023.

"Oldboy" is based on a manga by Garon Tsuchiya and Nobuaki Minegishi. The film adaptation transposes the setting from Japan to South Korea, but retains the core premise. Boorish businessman Oh Dae-su (Choi Min-sik) is abducted and held in a locked room for 15 years. Freed one day out of the blue, Oh Dae-su makes it his mission to find out who imprisoned him — and why. But by the end of his journey, he wishes that he'd stayed locked up.

Co-written by Park, Hwang Jo-yun, and Lim Jun-hyung, "Oldboy" is the second chapter of the director's "Vengeance" thematic trilogy (following "Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance" and preceding "Lady Vengeance"). It's the most unflinching of an overall dark trilogy, with a famous third-act twist I'll leave unspoiled. Lead actor Choi Min-sik shows commendable courage in how much he lets his character be debased onscreen. "Oldboy" worms its way into your mind before reaching a climax you can never forget (with hypnosis or otherwise).

Despite and because of the violence on display, the film was an instant classic. It took home the 2004 Cannes Film Festival's second-highest honor, the Grand Prix prize, and turned Park into an internationally renowned filmmaker.

On top of the film itself (with the 4K HDR restoration personally supervised by Park), this new Blu-ray holds plenty of treasures for "Oldboy" fans.