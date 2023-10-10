Seinfeld Reunion Or Reboot Or 'Something' Teased By Jerry Seinfeld
Jerry Seinfeld famously made a show about nothing with his hit NBC sitcom "Seinfeld," and now the stand-up comedian is teasing "something" that will follow up on the show's finale, which aired on May 14, 1998. The end of the series was met with plenty of debate after the hour-long episode packed with guest appearances concluded with Jerry (Seinfeld), Kramer (Michael Richards), Elaine, (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and George (Jason Alexander) ending up in a prison cell in the final scene after being forced to confront a lot of the terrible decisions they made over the show's seven seasons.
In recent years, some fans have come to appreciate that the show ended in such a fashion. As for Seinfeld, though he once said he was "happy" with the show's finale in a Reddit AMA back in 2014, he changed his tune slightly during an interview at the New Yorker Festival in 2017, where he said (via Vulture), "I sometimes think we really shouldn't have even done it ... There was a lot of pressure on us at that time to do one big last show, but big is always bad in comedy."
Now, it sounds like Seinfeld and series co-creator Larry David may be going back to the "Seinfeld" well with something that follows up on the hotly debated finale. Speaking during a Q&A session following a stand-up comedy set in Boston this past weekend (via a recording from Instagram found by TV Line), Seinfeld was asked about whether he liked the ending of the series. In response, he said, "Well, I have a little secret for you about the ending. But I can't really tell it. Because it is a secret. Here's what I'll tell you, okay, but you can't tell anybody. Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. It hasn't happened yet."
Fixing the ending?
Seinfeld continued with this little tease about whatever this project might be, saying, "Just what you are thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about. So you'll see. You'll see."
That sounds like Seinfeld and Larry David have been ruminating on something that perhaps better wraps up "Seinfeld" as a series. What we don't know is if it's some kind of series revival, a reunion special, a reboot, or something smaller. It only makes sense to bring "Seinfeld" back since NBC was willing to hand out a lot of money to keep the show going back in the late '90s. We just really hope it's not something disappointing like a Super Bowl commercial, which Seinfeld and Jason Alexander actually did together back in 2014.
The last time the "Seinfeld" cast reunited, it was for a season 7 episode of Larry David's HBO series "Curb Your Enthusiasm." The reunion actually spanned multiple episodes, and it followed David as he reassembled the cast to create a new series finale. In the hypothetical episode, Elaine had a daughter, it turned out Jerry was her sperm donor, and George married a woman who made millions after creating a toilet-finding app for the iPhone and lost it in a Ponzi scheme. But none of that ever actually happened for real on the "Seinfeld" series, so there's still "something" that can be done to properly wrap up the series.
Seinfeld made it sound like this was something that was happening in the near future, so maybe we'll get some official news on this front very soon. If Jerry was willing to mention it at this stand-up show, where he surely knew people would talk about it, then it must be close to becoming a reality. Stay tuned.