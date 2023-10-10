Seinfeld Reunion Or Reboot Or 'Something' Teased By Jerry Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld famously made a show about nothing with his hit NBC sitcom "Seinfeld," and now the stand-up comedian is teasing "something" that will follow up on the show's finale, which aired on May 14, 1998. The end of the series was met with plenty of debate after the hour-long episode packed with guest appearances concluded with Jerry (Seinfeld), Kramer (Michael Richards), Elaine, (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and George (Jason Alexander) ending up in a prison cell in the final scene after being forced to confront a lot of the terrible decisions they made over the show's seven seasons.

In recent years, some fans have come to appreciate that the show ended in such a fashion. As for Seinfeld, though he once said he was "happy" with the show's finale in a Reddit AMA back in 2014, he changed his tune slightly during an interview at the New Yorker Festival in 2017, where he said (via Vulture), "I sometimes think we really shouldn't have even done it ... There was a lot of pressure on us at that time to do one big last show, but big is always bad in comedy."

Now, it sounds like Seinfeld and series co-creator Larry David may be going back to the "Seinfeld" well with something that follows up on the hotly debated finale. Speaking during a Q&A session following a stand-up comedy set in Boston this past weekend (via a recording from Instagram found by TV Line), Seinfeld was asked about whether he liked the ending of the series. In response, he said, "Well, I have a little secret for you about the ending. But I can't really tell it. Because it is a secret. Here's what I'll tell you, okay, but you can't tell anybody. Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. It hasn't happened yet."