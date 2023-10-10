Taraji P. Henson Sings Up A Storm In The Color Purple Musical Trailer

It's no easy task to try and improve on both a Steven Spielberg classic and an acclaimed Broadway musical (which was revived in 2016 and remains fresh in the minds of audiences), but the creative team involved in this latest take on "The Color Purple" sure seem like they might have pulled off the impossible. It helps that the film comes with the creative blessing of executive producers Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey, of course, along with the original musical producers Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones. Billed as a "bold new take on the beloved classic" and positioning itself as a story for a new generation, those involved aren't shying away from the comparisons and high standards. Take one look at the trailer and, well, it's pretty obvious why they have all the confidence in the world.

"The Color Purple" is directed by the Ghana-born and New York-based artist Blitz Bazawule, who has put together a remarkable career as a filmmaker, author, singer/songwriter, and record producer. He's backed by a screenplay written by Marcus Gardley, an accomplished writer and playwright. They have the privilege of working with an ensemble cast of all-stars that includes Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery, rising star Halle Bailey as Nettie, "In the Heights" breakout Corey Hawkins as Harpo, Danielle Brooks as Sofia, H.E.R. as Squeak, the always-great Colman Domingo as the sinister Albert "Mister" Johnson, and even artist Fantasia Barrino making her feature film debut as Celie.

"The Color Purple" will roll out the purple carpet on Christmas Day for North American audiences, followed by an international theatrical release beginning January 18, 2024.