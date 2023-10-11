One Star Trek: The Next Generation Episode Still Makes Patrick Stewart Cringe

There are 178 syndicated episodes of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," so it's to be expected that there are a few that star Patrick Stewart doesn't remember fondly. In his new memoir, "Making It So," Stewart went in depth about his entire life, including the stressful time when "The Next Generation" was being filmed but hadn't been picked up by a major network yet. After filming the two-part premiere, "Encounter at Farpoint," Stewart was a little nervous about the future of the series because people were convinced that the magic of the original "Star Trek" couldn't be replicated. Not only that, but the next episode was particularly memorable for Stewart — and not in a good way.

The third episode of "The Next Generation" is "The Naked Now," a goofy sex comedy romp that's equal parts silly and sexy. It's appreciated by a large portion of the "Star Trek" fandom for remaining true to some of the campier aspects of the franchise (and teaching us all that Data is fully functional and anatomically correct), but it turns out that Stewart thought the entire thing was pretty cringe-worthy.