What These Iconic Horror Films Look Like Without Special Effects

In the early days of filmmaking, artists' resources for creating movie magic were much more limited than today's supply of hat tricks. However, this fact doesn't render their work unimpressive. On the contrary, the wizardry that these creatives achieved nearly a century ago is all the more astonishing given the constant need to innovate in areas where no prior technology existed.

For example, in 1933's "King Kong," the namesake primate — a giant gorilla, much taller than any human — performs on a Broadway stage before a gathered audience. In real life, filmmakers captured this shot in two places. Inside the Shrine Theater in Los Angeles, the crew filmed a wide shot of an empty stage, void of any monster. Separately, stop-motion animators filmed a model of Kong on a miniature stage, to be supersized and imposed into the finished shot through a process known as matting.

It's natural for modern audiences accustomed to the special-effects spectacles of Marvel films to watch "King Kong" and wonder how audiences of 1933 considered the effect impressive at all. No one would blame them; by today's standards, Kong's appearance is inarguably archaic. Not that 1933 moviegoers believed they were seeing footage of an actual giant gorilla — but that the illusion, the wonderment of the scene's existence, still carried a whimsical mysticism as to how such an image could have been possible to composite.