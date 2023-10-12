Why Is Modern Star Trek So Nostalgic For Grapplers?

This piece contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

At the beginning of the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," called "A Few Badgeys More," Lieutenants Rutherford (Eugene Cordero), Boimler (Jack Quaid), Tendi (Noël Wells), and Mariner (Tawny Newsome) are tinkering with the Sequoia, the disused shuttlecraft they hang out next to and occasionally tinker with in their spare time. This week, Rutherford is trying to install a high-powered grappling hook on the shuttle's front bumper. He aims to grab an apple out of Boimler's sweaty palm. Sadly, as it is homemade, the grappler is not entirely accurate and pins Tendi to the wall instead. Just as Rutherford begins to question the need for a grappler at all, Mariner and Boimler run to its defense, saying that grapplers are cool.

This opening scene is bookended at the end of "Badgeys" when, after the adventure is over, Rutherford takes another pass at the grappler. As one might predict, the results aren't as precise as one might hope.

Many viewers, of course, may be asking why characters on a "Star Trek" show set in the 24th century are mucking about with grapplers at all. It was established long ago that starships are all equipped with energy-based tractor beams in the future. The U.S.S. Enterprise encountered one as early as the original series' 1996 episode "The Corbomite Maneuver," and they would be in heavy use ever since.

Grapplers weren't introduced into canonical Trek lore until the debut of "Star Trek: Enterprise" in 2001, and that show is set a century prior to the original series. Grapplers are an ancient technology, then, used prior to the invention of tractor beams. There's no reason for the "Lower Decks" characters to use them.

Except that they're cool.