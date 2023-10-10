Watch One Of The Best Scenes From Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning With Director Commentary [Exclusive]

While I don't think "Dead Reckoning" is the best of the "Mission: Impossible" films, it's still a damn thrilling action-adventure, and the film's big climactic set-piece is exciting as hell. I can't wait to watch the film again. As I said in my review:

With plenty of references and callbacks to previous entries and two big moments where Tom Cruise runs his ass off, it's clear that "Dead Reckoning" is playing the hits. But sometimes you want to hear a new song. Still, I have no doubt Ethan Hunt will continue to fight for his friends while also putting them in danger in wildly entertaining ways. And I have no doubt that "Dead Reckoning Part Two" will deliver.

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" hits digital today, October 10, 2023. The film will then arrive on 4K Ultra HD SteelBook, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 31, which means you can spend Halloween with Tommy Cruise.

The home media release comes packed with the following features:

Commentary by director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton—McQuarrie and Hamilton take viewers through each compelling scene with in-depth commentary.

Abu Dhabi—Explore the exotic filming locations in the desert and at the international airport and discover how each thrilling sequence was shot.

Rome—Take a behind-the-scenes look at the thrilling car chase through Italy's historic capital, as Tom Cruise's driving skills are pushed to the limit while handcuffed to Hayley Atwell!

Venice—See the breathtaking city of Venice as it's never been shown on film. Plus, witness the cast's dedication and commitment to their training as they prepare to get "Mission Ready."

Freefall—An extended behind-the-scenes look at one of the biggest stunts in cinema history. Watch never-before-seen footage of the rigorous training as Tom launches a motorcycle off a cliff.

Speed Flying—Join Tom and the crew as they explain the various training techniques involved in pulling off the dangerous speed flying stunts in the film.

Train—See how the climactic train sequence was captured on film. From building an actual train from scratch to crashing it using practical effects, you don't want to miss this!

Deleted Shots Montage—Director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton share some of the breathtaking, never-before-seen footage that didn't make the final film.

Editorial Featurette: The Sevastopol—Director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton take viewers through the intense opening scene.

Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With the fate of the world at stake, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most.

The follow-up film, "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two," is due out on June 28, 2024.