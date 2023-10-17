Relic Ending Explained: Beware The Black Spot

Kay, along with her daughter Sam, searches for her missing mother, Edna, in the Australian countryside. The title "Relic" refers to a piece of stained glass window taken from a cabin where Kay's great-grandfather, who suffered from mental health issues, was abandoned and left to decompose. A haunting image of his body reoccurs in Kay's dreams, as if she is questioning whether her mother will be left to suffer the same lonely fate. (There's plenty of subtext to the title as well.)

The memory of her great-grandfather's tragic end hangs like a shadow over Kay as she grapples with the perfect storm of emotions — guilt, resentment, and sadness — that comes with caring for an elderly family member. Kay shielded herself from the painful experience of witnessing her mother's deterioration by burying herself in her work. This neglect led to Edna wandering in the woods, accidentally locking her neighbor's young son in a cupboard for hours, and needing countless Post-it notes scattered around the house as reminders for even the most basic of tasks. Kay contemplates leaving her mother at an elderly care facility in Melbourne, but Sam believes it would be cruel to abandon a family member; she believes family is obligated to take care of one another — even in difficult times.

A patch of black mold appears in the middle of Edna's chest, even turning her urine black. The relic appears to be the source of this strange rot, which also spreads throughout the walls of the house. Sam eventually discovers that behind these crumbling walls is an entire labyrinth of impossible corridors and small spaces, leading the audience to believe that there is something sinister and supernatural hidden within this house that is causing Edna's odd behavior.