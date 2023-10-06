Dick Butkus, Hall Of Fame Linebacker And Classic Television Star, Has Died At 80

The list of things you can call "all-American" and not mean it in a bad way grows smaller and smaller as time marches ever onward, but today the title solemnly fits: we lost a true all-American star in Dick Butkus. The trailblazing football player and Hall of Fame inductee, widely considered one of the best linebackers who ever lived, has died at the age of 80. The Butkus family released a statement earlier today announcing that Butkus had passed "peacefully in his sleep overnight." George H. McCaskey, the Chairman of Butkus' career-long team, the Chicago Bears, released his own statement shortly after memorializing Butkus thusly:

"Dick was the ultimate Bear, and one of the greatest players in NFL history. He was Chicago's son. He exuded what our great city is about and, not coincidentally, what George Halas looked for in a player: toughness, smarts, instincts, passion and leadership."

In their touching obituary, the NFL noted about a dozen of the stunning accomplishments Butkus racked up over the course of his storied tenure with the Bears. He only played for nine years, but in that time he was a five-time first-team All-Pro selection and an eight-time Pro Bowl honoree. He ranks second in the entire NFL for takeaways, was feared and revered as one of the most menacing linebackers in the league standing 6'3, and was named to Hall of Fame All-Decade Teams for the 1960s and 1970s, before earning his own personal spot in 1979.

Many of you may not be familiar with anything I just wrote, but still recognize the name Dick Butkus. If you've watched virtually any shows from TV's classic era all the way up through the '90s, you'll know him from his second career as a movie and TV star.