Whatever Happened To The Girl From The Exorcist?

Linda Blair cemented her place in cinematic history with her role as Regan in 1973's "The Exorcist." She played a young girl possessed by a demon, and her performance proved so shocking that audiences didn't know how to react. "People were running up the aisles and into the lobby, some of them making it out to the street before vomiting, while others did it en route," Nat Segaloff wrote in his book "The Exorcist Legacy: 50 Years of Fear" (via The New York Post).

Blair reprised her role in "Exorcist II: The Heretic," and when Ellen Burstyn returned for 2023's "The Exorcist: Believer," many fans wondered if Blair would follow. Director David Gordon Green told Fandango that she consulted on the film, specifically advising new stars Lidya Jewett and Olivia O'Neill on how to deal with the troublesome subject matter. "She was very helpful in trying to navigate the psychology of our young talent," he said. "The fact that Linda had blazed this trail before was really valuable to us."

In the years following its release, her role in "The Exorcist" would go on to define her career, even as she pushed against Hollywood's expectations of her. Blair told KTLA. "... And they wonder why you're not working. 'What happened?'" That's where we come in. Read on to learn whatever happened to the girl from "The Exorcist."