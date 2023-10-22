Mark Hamill And Carrie Fisher Didn't Consider Themselves The 'Stars' Of Star Wars

When you think of the first "Star Wars" trilogy, you immediately think of Luke Skywalker, played by Mark Hamill, and Princess Leia, played by Carrie Fisher. These characters and these actors have been known all over the world for decades. The whole original trilogy was the story of the Skywalkers, the children of Anakin Skywalker, hidden from the man their father would become. It's impossible to separate these characters and these actors from the films.

However, despite all that, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill didn't consider themselves the stars of the first "Star Wars" trilogy, according to the 1983 book "The Making of The Return of the Jedi" by John Phillip Peecher. Of course, the world was years away from the prequel series when the book was published, and decades away from the sequels, single films, and Disney+ TV series, but those first three titles set the world on fire.