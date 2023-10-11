Birth Ending Explained: Love, Everlasting ... Or Is It?

Jonathan Glazer's "Birth" is one of the most beautifully baffling movies of the 21st century. It begins with a seemingly supernatural premise — a 10-year-old boy shows up out of the blue claiming to be the reincarnation of a soon-to-be-remarried woman's deceased husband — and builds to a climax that, depending on who you ask, is either thrillingly wide open to interpretation or catastrophically nonsensical.

Glazer spends the bulk of the film inviting us to believe that young Sean (Cameron Bright) really is the cosmically reincorporated version of an erstwhile Sean who was the love of Nicole Kidman's Anna's life. Most available evidence supports Sean's claim until Anna's best friend, Clara (Anne Heche), privately calls his bluff. She knows the kid is a fraud because Sean was in love with her, and, prior to his death, gifted her a trove of Anna's unopened love letters as proof. If the new Sean was truly dead Sean, he would've come to Clara first.

This devastates the child, who ceases his pursuit of Anna much to her distress. Ultimately, she reconciles with Joseph (Danny Huston), the man she jilted, and marries him. But she cannot shake the spell young Sean cast over her. Glazer ends the film on an emotionally devastating note, leaving us with questions as to how the child preternaturally ensorcelled a grieving adult. There are no easy answers here. There are only differing interpretations. Which one you choose to believe depends on how you approach the material.