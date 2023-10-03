A Nigerian Revenge Thriller Is Dominating Netflix's Worldwide Charts

A world-weary ex-hitman is forced to venture back to the criminal underworld he abandoned, all in the name of avenging the death of someone dear. No, this is not the plot of "John Wick," but the Nigerian crime thriller "The Black Book," which is currently topping Netflix charts worldwide, thanks to a gritty, engaging plot with sincere emotional stakes. Editi Effiong's "The Black Book" was four years in the making and worked with a budget of $1 million, and the crime-thriller defied expectations by quickly claiming a spot among the Top 10 list since its release on Netflix last week.

So, what makes "The Black Book" so special compared to contemporary crime-thrillers that are tinted with similar themes of shady criminal underworlds and personal revenge? For one, the film fleshes out a visceral picture of crime and corruption, where forces of the law blatantly kill a man in broad daylight without repercussions or remorse. The rules of this world are dangerous and unpredictable, ever-shifting as per the evolving status quo between the police and crime gangs in power. After the son of a deacon is murdered, the father, Paul Edima (Richard Mofe-Damijo), decides to unleash the demons within him that he had been desperately keeping in check all these years.

Edima's return to the criminal underworld requires him to reach out to his long-time allies, and this journey leads to an unexpected collaboration with a journalist who's hell-bent on exposing this seedy underbelly of corruption. There are some heavy themes explored here, enmeshed with thrilling action sequences and character studies that are masterful and methodical, making "The Black Book" worth engaging with.