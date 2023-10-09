Succession's Writers Did Some Deeply Grim Research For A Pivotal Shiv Scene

One of the most obvious bits of trivia regarding "Succession" is the fact that its characters are based on the Murdoch family. Rupert Murdoch, the elderly conservative billionaire who's been running News Corp (proud owner of Fox News) for decades, is clearly the inspiration behind Logan Roy. "Succession" creator Jesse Armstrong even said at the Edinburgh TV Festival this year that the "predecessor" to the show was "a script [I wrote] about Rupert Murdoch and his family — the real people." And although the battle for succession amongst Murdoch's adult children hasn't been quite as dramatic as it's been for their HBO counterparts, there are plenty of other details the show has drawn from.

Shiv Roy was evidently inspired by Elisabeth Murdoch, a woman who apparently felt constantly overlooked by her family as a serious, capable business leader. Like Shiv, Elisabeth tried to branch out from the family and start her own independent company, only for News Corp to buy it and drag her back in anyway in 2011. "This initially brought her into a more prominent position in the family business," Time reported, but her influenced was soon "diminished," and "she stepped away from day-to-day operations." I'm sure Shiv could relate to this general life trajectory.

But when it came to "Connor's Wedding," the game-changing third episode of season 4 in which Logan dies suddenly, Shiv has a character moment near the end inspired not by Elisabeth Murdoch, but by Ghislaine Maxwell, the woman who was found guilty of child sex trafficking in connection with the late Jeffrey Epstein. Although Shiv herself is not a sex trafficker, when she's put in the position of breaking the news of Logan's death to the press, her situation paralleled Maxwell's life in a surprising way. In 1991, Maxwell's own father died suddenly by falling (or jumping, or possibly being pushed) off a ship, and it was her job to make a statement to the press.