Star Trek Came In Handy For Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet Of Curiosities

If you've seen "The Interview," you'll know that it doesn't end well; by the time the credits roll, there's more than a little bit of blood all over that gorgeously designed mansion. Variety spoke with Deverell about the process of creating the dream-like space, and in the process, revealed that a key feature was directly inspired by her time working on "Star Trek: Discovery." Deverell said the production team looked at "reference images from the '70s," including some with "sunken living rooms" and a brutalist design. But there was also "one of a pipe chandelier," a fixture that rang a bell (or pipe) in the industry veteran's mind. "The crazy chandelier in the ceiling was made from a bunch of pipes," she told the outlet. "That was something that resonated with me from my time working on "Star Trek" because I've done something similar with copper pipes."

"I had done a pipe set on 'Star Trek: Discovery' with Michelle Yeoh as Empress Georgiou and her alternate universe queen," Deverell said, referencing a plot point from that show's first three seasons. She continued: "I was using shades of Michelle Yeoh in a crazy pipe environment and [Cosmatos] was pulling from his research and it all came together." The final room design features a ceiling covered in striped, pipe-like patterns which all lead towards a central pipe chandelier — all of it colored a deep, burnt orange. In both "The Interview" and "Star Trek: Discovery," the pipe chandelier lends a powerful, austere, otherworldly feeling to a space, but the full-ceiling design in "The Interview" adds a disorienting element. In the characters' drug-addled haze, the space can turn from sleek to sinister in an instant.