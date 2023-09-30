This Episode Of The Twilight Zone Was A Harsh Critique Of Hollywood Westerns

If you pay attention to film and television history you'll learn a thing or two, like how all trends fade away over time. It was only 10-15 years ago that YA movies like "Twilight" and "The Hunger Games" were all the rage, and Hollywood kept cranking out similar adaptations to capitalize on that craze. Not so much anymore. And for the last couple of decades superhero movies have ruled the roost, not just topping the box office but driving conversation about the entertainment industry, to the point where people can't even interview Martin Scorsese — who doesn't even make those kinds of movies — without interrogating him about it. That'll dissipate eventually too, at least a little bit. Such is the way of all things.

One great example is the enormous popularity of Western-themed television shows, which ruled the airwaves in the mid-20th century. In the 1958-1959 television season and in the 1959-1960 season, the three highest-rated shows in America were "Gunsmoke," "Wagon Train," and "Have Gun — Will Travel." Heck, in the 1959-60 season alone, other top-rated shows included "Wanted: Dead or Alive," "The Rifleman," "The Lawman," "Cheyenne," "Rawhide," "Maverick," "The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp," and "Dick Powell's Zane Grey Theater." That's a heck of a lot of TV shows in one genre at a time when there were only three channels to choose from. Yes, the trend may have died down but it was a heck of a time to be making a TV western. They were incredibly popular.

And that made them perfect fodder for satire, even on a sci-fi series like "The Twilight Zone."