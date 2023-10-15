The Star Trek Movie Moment Michael Dorn Wishes Worf Was In

In the 1994 film "Star Trek: Generations," the Enterprise-D was sabotaged by Klingons, allowing the ship to be bested in battle and severely damaged. The ship's drive section blew up into a million pieces and the saucer section crash-landed on Veridian III. After a dramatic event like that, one might expect some of the Enterprise officers to re-think their career trajectories. It seems that most of the Enterprise's senior staff was 100% okay with merely moving to another (uglier) ship and going on their merry way. No one gets sentimental about the Enterprise-D.

Worf (Michael Dorn), however, did indeed have a crisis of career. His ship was destroyed and he didn't really know what he wanted to do. Luckily, a chance visit to Deep Space Nine revealed that he was content with the idea of transferring. He would no longer be a security officer, but an ambitious command officer. Starting with the "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" episode "The Way of the Warrior," Worf became a regular on the show.

As for the "Next Generation" movies, writers always found a flimsy excuse to get Worf back with his old Enterprise co-workers. In "First Contact," he was rescued from the U.S.S. Defiant during a Borg battle. In "Insurrection," he's there for some sort of diplomatic summit. In "Nemesis," he was there for the wedding of Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis) and Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes).

Dorn was always happy to appear, becoming one of Trek's most reliable and prolific actors. He rarely complained about his role and never felt he deserved any more or less screen time. Dorn did reveal, however — in a recent video interview with "Jake's Takes" — that there was a moment in "Nemesis" where he felt Worf should have been present.