Saw X Producers Confirm That Yes, They Read All Of Your Internet Comments And Complaints [Exclusive Interview]

There's two types of "Saw" fans, I think. There's the more casual viewer who enjoys the thrills of the traps and the gore. But there's people like me, who are deeply invested in the increasingly complicated series timeline and the character relationships. How do you make a movie that appeals to both of those crowds?

Oren Koules: It is interesting about the timeline because when we first started working on a script, we thought it was going to be between ["Saw II" and "Saw III."]. Kevin Geutert, who was the keeper of all considering he has edited or directed every single "Saw" film, really wanted [Shawnee Smith's Amanda] character to be much earlier before she got kind of disillusioned. In the timeline, it's three weeks after "Saw 1" ended. Jigsaw closed the door [at the end of the first "Saw"], and it's three weeks later, so we still have kind of a fresh Shawnee. We wanted to make that for real "Saw" fans that have watched all nine and now 10. We also wanted to try to make it accessible to people, since it's 20 years since the first one, that have never seen a "Saw" film. We kind of try to make it a little more linear.

Tobin Bell's the true, proper lead for the first time here. It's taken 19 years, but finally he's getting to be Freddy Krueger, getting to be Jason Voorhees, he gets to be front and center at all times. Can you talk about how it took this long and how going back in time was the only way?

Mark Burg: Tobin died in "Saw III." So the only way we could really keep him in the franchise going forward was in flashbacks. Hard to do a flashback in [the] current time of where we were in the movie. It'd been long enough that Oren and myself decided it was time to go back, and in all honesty, we were working on this movie, this script, five years ago, 2018. Then Chris Rock met somebody from Lionsgate at a wedding, ironically, in Brazil and he told the chairman of Lionsgate that he loved the "Saw" movies. Michael Burns, vice chairman of Lionsgate, came back to L.A. after the wedding and started calling me up and said, "You need to reach out to Chris Rock. All right, Chris wants to do a 'Saw' movie."

Oren and myself did. It took a couple of months to actually get in a room with him and he was like, "Yeah, I want to do a 'Saw' movie and here's my idea." That ultimately became "Spiral." So we decided to do that movie because Chris was available, wanted to do it, and we kind of put "Saw 10" on the back burner. This was supposed to be "Saw 9," then we did "Spiral," and then we came back to this movie. Tobin is such a brilliant actor that it was long, long overdue to make him the lead in the movie. What's great, we think, about this movie is that you really learn a lot more about John Kramer. We haven't ever timed it out, but we think it's probably about 25 minutes that he's John Kramer before he kind of gets angry and Jigsaw comes out, for lack of a better word.

In my head I imagine John Kramer and his apprentices making Home Depot runs, heading to Radio Shack, buying all the tape recorders. Even though we never see that, we do see a shot of him in a peaceful moment enjoying the nature, enjoying outdoors, and sketching a trap in his notebook. It's a really, really beautiful but also a grim, very funny moment. I love the humanization of him and this movie is the first one in a while to really test how much does he actually believe in what he says he believes in. This movie's about that, right?

Mark Burg: A hundred percent. He's never gone after somebody that didn't deserve it. That's kind of his moral code, and it's probably as strong in this movie and visible in this movie than any other movie because you see him being wronged, which we never really had in the past. We've never really seen victims wronging people for the amount of time that we spend on this movie. I think that's what gives this movie so much heart.

Oren Koules: What they pulled on him was despicable. No matter if it was you, myself, or Mark, if they did that to us we'd be looking for revenge too, just probably not as well executed as Jigsaw does.