How A Lost Star Wars Prop From 1977 Made Its Way Into The Mummy 22 Years Later

There is a moment in "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope" when Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) has been knocked out. R2-D2 is hiding, and all seems lost ... until a figure in a brown monk-style robe appears and pulls back his hood to say, "Hello there." It was, of course, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Sir Alec Guinness), Jedi, war veteran, and protector of the young son of his lost friend Anakin Skywalker (David Prowse/James Earl Jones/Sebastian Shaw). He's comforting, wise, and unassuming in his robe. That robe is later left as the only remaining evidence of his existence after his fight with Darth Vader. It's a piece of movie and sci-fi history, yet somehow it was lost for many years.

While you would think this is a costume the production would protect, you have to remember that no one could possibly have foreseen the juggernaut this franchise would become. Now we have tons of them, shows, books, video games ... very few places in the world contain people who wouldn't know what a Jedi is. In the meantime, however, the robe was lost. Not only that, but it popped up in another film decades later: 1999's "The Mummy." Here's where it ended up, how it found its way to another film, and where it is now.