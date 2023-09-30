The Best Movies And TV Shows Leaving Netflix In October 2023

The film that put Quentin Tarantino on the map, "Reservoir Dogs" is a stylish, snappy little heist pic about a bunch of terrible guys who slowly turn on each other. After a jewel heist goes wrong, the thieves gather back at the hideout to figure out what happened. As it turns out, one of them, played by Tim Roth, is an undercover cop. Will his secret be found out? If so, he's a dead man. In fact, he might be a dead man already, because he got shot during the robbery. While Tarantino would go on to make bigger and better things, it's easy to see why this film helped break him out in such a big way; it's electric and violent in shocking ways, and its dialogue-heavy script is bustling with energy and life.