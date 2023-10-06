How Pet Sematary: Bloodlines' Director Found The Backstory In A Stephen King Classic [Exclusive Interview]

And of course, in the original book, he's returning from World War II because of the time shift to allow the remake to exist.

Yeah, exactly.

It's now Vietnam. The Vietnam War is pervasive in this movie. There's a lot of hippie culture, the soundtrack. How did you set out to adjust this?

Yeah. Well, I mean, before I came on, the producers had already decided to make it the sixties to better fit the timeline for their 2019 film. When I was doing my revisions and making the film, I wasn't necessarily thinking about any particular film. I was just thinking about it as a prequel to the book. But I do think that moving up the timeline was very helpful for me thematically, at least. I think that the Vietnam War serves as a much better metaphor for what Jud is facing with the evil. And I also just think it makes it feel more relevant to today because there's such a kind of disillusionment going on in the sixties in terms of our feelings about America.

There was also a really counterculture movement, obviously, as you mentioned with the hippies at the end of the sixties. And I feel like we're kind of in our own version of that right now. But one of the things that I was really excited about in playing with the sixties was taking those what we think of as happy, beautiful things like sunflowers, sunshine, hippie imagery — Donna obviously is more of a hippie character — and then taking that and turning it upside down into something scary.

We've talked a lot about the book already, but this movie also has to serve the 2019 film adaptation. When I interviewed director Mike Flanagan for "Doctor Sleep" a few years ago, he talked about how he wanted to make sure he'd adapted that book, but he also need to make sure it honored Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining," even though the two didn't quite align. Did you want your film to be able to exist just alongside the original book?

I think it's a little bit different for "Doctor Sleep" because there's one definitive "The Shining," but for "Pet Sematary," there's obviously Mary Lambert's version and then there's a 2019 version. So I didn't feel beholden to servicing necessarily either one. They both stand on their own and they're interesting films in their own right and so I just felt like I needed to do my own thing and answer all the questions that I as a fan of the book wanted answered.

I wanted to ask about David Duchovny because he's an actor who you don't see pop up all the time. I feel like he's the kind of guy who, if he wants to take a role, there's got to be a story as to why he took it.

Yeah. Well, obviously he's my first choice, not just because of his history and the genre, but because of his role in "Californication." I felt like he played a father so beautifully, and that was obviously so important to pulling off this role and making sure that he was a nuanced and sympathetic kind of co-conspirator to what ends up being the villain story.

I sent him the script and he just really connected to the grief and the father storyline. He is a father, and we had a meeting and we just had a very immediate meeting of the minds in terms of this character, and he was excited to play somebody that was a little different than other characters he had played before.

And similarly, it's hard to be mad when Pam Grier pops up on a movie screen.

Yeah, that was another dream casting. When I wrote the line, "I killed the Baterman's f***ing dog," I thought, "Oh my god, Pam Greer would be amazing for this." Never did I think that she would actually say yes because it's so rare in movies to have your first choice and that just works out. But we sent her the script, she read it super fast. We hopped on a Zoom because she lives out of state and she had so many ideas for the character already, and she's a big Stephen King fan.

It was her idea that Marjorie is always carrying around jerky and eating beef jerky, and she's had all these little textures that she had figured out in her head and it was clear. She just connected with the character. She lives on a ranch full time. She grew up on a ranch, and I think she really just related to that mentality of Marjorie.