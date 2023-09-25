Next Goal Wins Trailer: Taika Waititi Tells The Story Of The World's Worst Soccer Team

In 2001, the national soccer team of American Samoa played a qualifying match against Australia for the FIFA World Cup. American Samoa did not qualify, but the team did set a world record for the worst loss in an international soccer match when the game ended with a score of 31-0.

A decade later, Dutch-American soccer coach Thomas Rongen was assigned the job of bringing American Samoa's team up to the skill level needed to qualify for the 2014 FIFA World Cup. This daunting task was chronicled in the 2014 documentary "Next Goal Wins," and now director Taika Waititi has brought a dramatized version of the story to the screen in a new movie with the same title. Michael Fassbender stars as Rongen, while Waititi himself appears in a minor role as a priest on the island and also the film's narrator. The cast also includes Will Arnett, who stepped in for reshoots after Armie Hammer was cut from the movie.

"Next Goal Wins" actually began filming almost four years ago, in November 2019, but between one thing (the reshoots) and another (the pandemic), it's taken a long time to make its way to the big screen. The wait is almost over, though, and you can check out the new trailer for "Next Goal Wins" below.