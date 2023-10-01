Including Old Bruce Wayne In Batman Beyond Caused A Major Writing Problem

The Warner Bros. Animation series "Batman Beyond" (1999-2001) was brilliant. There is no other way to say it. Created by Bruce Timm, Paul Dini, and Alan Burnett, it featured a much older Bruce Wayne (voiced by the late Kevin Conroy) who had to stop fighting crime as Batman after a heart attack forced him to break his own rule and threaten someone with a gun. Old man Bruce is grumpy and a little bitter, and while "Batman" is in the title, he wasn't actually the star of the series. That honor fell to Terry McGinnis (Will Friedle), a good-hearted teenager with a delinquent past. They meet up, and after the death of Terry's father, he takes on the mantle of Batman with the curmudgeonly help of Bruce.

Not having the Bruce Wayne version of Batman as the star of the show posed a problem, however, and it was with the freelance writers that were hired for the show, according to IGN's "Batman Beyond: The Classic Nobody Wanted" video. They weren't pitching Terry-centric stories, as Timm, director James Tucker, and writer Stan Berkowitz all explained.