30 Coins Season 2 Review: Go-For-Broke Religious Horror Series Returns Bigger And Scarier Than Ever [Fantastic Fest 2023]

Álex de la Iglesia's "30 Coins" is one of the best horror shows of the past decade, one that packs 30 different horror movies into one show that begins with a cow giving birth to a human baby that turns into a spider monster in a small Spanish village. This is de la Iglesia's biggest and best work to date, a super ambitious, hyper-stylized, soaked-in-blood show that stares down at the biggest evils of humanity, at primordial fears, and spits them out covered in blood and guts.

Where season 1 felt a bit more episodic (at first), with different shenanigans plaguing the village building up to something big, season 2 has no time for that. The world is ending, and we have to move soon. In a more ambitious, more visually striking, more urgent season premiere, "30 Coins" expands its plot to encompass multiple locations across the globe (and on different planes of existence!) giving us Cenobite-like demons, Paul Giamatti as the new villain who casually threatens Lucifer, and a woman who may or may not be pregnant with the new Jesus. It is gonzo horror, it is sacrilegious horror, it is the best horror.

The season picks up right where we left off, with our gun-toting exorcist priest Vergara (Eduard Fernández) dead after throwing himself out a balcony to kill the leader of an evil cult within the Vatican that had gathered the power of the 30 silver coins paid to judas after betraying Jesus. This caused all the cultists to scramble to get the coins, killing each other and unleashing in a small Spanish town in the process.