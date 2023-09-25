UFO Sweden Review: A Bunch Of Swedes Show Hollywood How To Amblin [Fantastic Fest 2023]

"UFO Sweden" doesn't loudly announce its inspirations, but they remain plain as day. And science fiction fans will see the question it wants to answer: What happened to the people left behind when Richard Dreyfuss stepped into that spaceship at the end of "Close Encounters of the Third Kind"? Teenage Denise (Inez Dahl Torhaug, formidable and ready to lead more movies) lives in a foster home, still grappling with the fact that her alien-hunting father vanished eight years earlier, leaving her alone. But the sudden arrival of his long-lost car, plummeting from the sky and through the roof of a barn, sends her on a quest. Is he still alive? And will his old hobby club, the shabby, enthusiastic collective of the film's title, help her find answers?

While the club is full of lovable dorks carved out of familiar archetypes, the film leans on the unlikely relationship between Denise and Lennart (Jesper Barkselius), her father's old buddy whose career was ruined when he helped dad out with his final UFO-chasing scheme. Their growing sense of trust, a surrogate uncle/niece relationship, forms the heart of the film. You're charmed by this crew of amateur engineers and researchers bootstrapping their way through a possible conspiracy, but this dynamic lends "UFO Sweden" its raw heart. Comparison to "Contact" and "Arrival," films that use our relationship with the unknown to explore our relationship with what we know all too well, is earned. Barkselius, wounded and low-key funny, is the ideal foil to Torhaug. The film is named after the team, but these two are the reason you find yourself drawn in.