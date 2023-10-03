A Deleted Moment In A Nightmare On Elm Street Could Have Gotten The Entire Movie Scrapped

Early in Wes Craven's 1984 horror film "A Nightmare on Elm Street," the character of Tina (Amanda Wyss) has a violent dream about the demonic, blade-handed Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund). Freddy has been stalking the dreams of all the neighborhood teens, and the nightmares are so vivid that they fear for their lives. Tina dreams that Freddy is chasing her down an alley, that he cuts off his own fingers and feels nothing, and that he can teleport into her bedroom.

In one of the film's more notorious scenes, Tina is attacked and sliced up by Freddy who, defying gravity, drags her onto the wall of her bedroom and up onto the ceiling as she bleeds to death. Once Tina has perished, her body falls from the ceiling onto her bed, landing in a pool of blood, splattering the walls and the face of her poor helpless boyfriend Rod (Nick Corri), who witnessed the entire thing.

The scene was both terrifying and unique for the genre. Indeed, it became so notorious, that the sequence was repeated by Craven in his 1994 meta-narrative follow-up "Wes Craven's New Nightmare" on actress Tracy Middendorf, playing a babysitter named Julie. It's amazing to ponder that Craven changed the direction of cinematic horror three decades in a row. In the 1970s, he made "The Last House on the Left," in the '80s it was "Nightmare," and in the '90s it was "Scream." But I digress.

The death-on-the-ceiling scene, however, was almost too bloody for the studio. In a 2014 interview with Hero Magazine, Craven recalls that the blood-splashing part of Tina's death scene was just a hair too gory. Craven recalls having to cut a fraction of a second of splatter to appease them.