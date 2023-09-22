Netflix Users Only Have One Week Left To Watch These Star Trek Titles

According to Whats-On-Netflix.com, 2009's "Star Trek" and 2012's "Star Trek Into Darkness" are going to be removed from Netflix in October of 2023. Their removal indicates that an era is over.

The handlers of "Star Trek" have, ever since the late 1960s, been very good about letting the shows remain available. Even before home video, "Star Trek" was put into seemingly eternal syndication, able to be enjoyed pretty much in perpetuity. Older Trekkies may also recall the Columbia House VHS days, when eager Trekkies could subscribe to a mail-in service that would deliver cassettes — containing two episodes apiece — directly to their doors. Eventually, "Star Trek" would be released in season-by-season DVD box sets, followed by massive proliferation across many major streaming services. Ultra-crunchy Blu-rays also eventually crept into the marketplace.

A lot of Trek's widespread availability stems from Janet Jackson's infamous wardrobe malfunction during Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004. The scandal was broadcast on CBS, then overseen by Les Moonves, and the show was produced by MTV, then overseen by Tom Freston. The scandal prompted Viacom head Sumner Redstone to split up his company into two factions, one run by Moonves and the other run by Freston. The split, however, divided Paramount and CBS, which was a bugaboo for Trekkies. Paramount, you see, held the rights to "Star Trek" feature films, while CBS held the franchise's TV rights. That means if Paramount wanted to make a new "Star Trek" movie, it had to license the likeness rights from CBS, even though it was technically within the same company. Any new Trek movies would also have to be legally distinct from the original product so as not to infringe on any copyrights.

Hence, the creation of the Kelvin timeline.