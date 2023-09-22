One Of The Scariest Scenes In The Fourth Kind Is A Hoot

(Welcome to Scariest Scene Ever, a column dedicated to the most pulse-pounding moments in horror with your tour guides, horror experts Chris Evangelista and Matt Donato. In this edition, Matt has a close encounter of "The Fourth Kind.")

With the release of Brian Duffield's "No One Will Save You" on Hulu this week, I wanted to revisit a freaky alien abduction flick that doesn't get enough attention. Olatunde Osunsanmi's faux documentary thriller "The Fourth Kind" approaches extraterrestrial horror from both an inquisitive and frightening angle by treating the story as real. Osunsanmi uses Alaskian isolation as a backdrop for otherworldly horror, preying on our fears of little green men who the government just confessed do exist (sort of, kind of, not really). I can't even say aliens tie into fears of the unknown anymore. What a world!

Osunsanmi creepily distorts realism and movie magic to make you believe what you're seeing actually happened. I mean, it didn't — but Osunsanmi and the crew do a better-than-expected job of making you believe it damn sure did. The scare I'm outlining for this column is the quietest and quote-unquote softest compared to the more traditional jump scares scattered throughout. Sound plays a huge role in terrifying the audience, which I'd argue is what makes my favorite little bite of "The Fourth Kind" so unexpectedly eerie.