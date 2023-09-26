Star Trek: Lower Decks Is Looking To Up Its Body Count In Season 4

For many years, death in "Star Trek" was a permanent event. To cite a notable example: when Captain Kirk's brother Sam (William Shatner) was killed in the episode "Operation — Annihilate!" (April 13, 1967), he was dead forever. There wasn't a storyline later in the series wherein Sam was cloned or resurrected somehow.

In 2023, the tune on death has changed, and multiple characters have now died and returned. Naturally, "Star Trek III: The Seach for Spock" surrounded the resurrection of the title character (Leonard Nimoy). Every Trekkie can tell you the saga of the death of Tasha Yar (Denise Crosby) and her subsequent return in the form of her half-Romulan daughter Sela.

Neelix (Ethan Phillips) was killed and brought back via Borg technology in the "Star Trek: Voyager" episode "Mortal Coil," and Dr. Culber (Wilson Cruz) was salvaged from a mushroom dimension. More recently, In "Star Trek: Picard," Data (Brent Spiner), who had died in "Star Trek: Nemesis," was actually salvaged and kept alive on a hard drive, only to be killed and rebuilt again for season three. Picard himself also died and was resurrected in an android body. And who could forget the Khan-blood-instigated resurrection of Kirk (Chris Pine) in "Star Trek Into Darkness" back in 2013?

Death and resurrection now happen so frequently on "Trek" that the makers of "Star Trek: Lower Decks" have joked about it. Lieutenant Shaxs (Fred Tatasciore) died at the end of the show's first season but reappeared without explanation in its second. The lower-ranking officers were told to never ask about the common death-and-resurrection thing, as it's very, very personal.

In fact, "Lower Decks" supervising director Barry Kelly wants more death on his show. And he's getting his way.