When Evil Lurks Trailer Teases New Film From The Director Of One Of The Scariest Movies Ever

Between "Talk To Me" and "Evil Dead Rise," you'd think the superlative for 2023's best horror movie trailer would've already been won by now, but there's a late contender this week in the form of the horrifying new promo for "When Evil Lurks." It's no surprise this movie looks scary as hell, as it comes from Demián Rugna, the filmmaker behind 2017's downright freaky Buenos Aires-set horror flick "Terrified." Not to be confused with killer clown movie "Terrifier," "Terrified" is a disturbing movie about a suburban investigation of a demonic presence that goes frighteningly, unforgettably wrong.

"When Evil Lurks" is Rugna's long-awaited follow-up as a writer-director (he directed last year's "Satanic Hispanics" but didn't pen the script), and it's poised to move the thrills and chills from a seemingly peaceful neighborhood to a rural landscape plagued by freaky goats and the promise of a looming evil. According to the official synopsis, "When Evil Lurks" takes place in a small town where the residents discover — perhaps too late — that a demon will soon be born among their ranks. Watch the tension-soaked trailer two-and-a-half minute trailer, though, and it's clear that this is a lot more than a simple Antichrist tale.