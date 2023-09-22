Expendables 4 Director Talks John Wick Comparisons And Jason Statham's Fighting Style [Exclusive Interview]

To start with sort of a broad question, I've noticed a lot of chatter online about how the very concept of movie stars selling tickets and driving people to the movies doesn't seem to exist anymore — at least not to the same extent it used to. Obviously, you still have Tom Cruise, Denzel Washington, and Margot Robbie still out there doing their thing. But I wanted to ask you, as someone who's had experience with working with Jackie Chan, John Cena, and now the entire cast of "Expendables," I wanted to know what your thoughts on that were.

Well, I think there's still a lot of actors that would love to do it, but in today's climate, we're in a strike and that eliminates all of that. So, unfortunately, the audiences are the ones suffering and not getting to see their stars out in front of the camera. So I still think it's a necessity, and hope to see more of them do it in the future.

Now that you're coming into this franchise, three movies in, you're hitting the ground running and jumping on board this moving train for the first time. What was that experience like for you?

Being a part of a franchise like this is a treat. As a filmmaker, when you've been in the action arena like myself for my whole career since I was 12, it's exciting to be a part of these action heroes. And to work with, obviously, Sylvester Stallone, the pioneer of the action genre, him and Arnold. So it was a thrill when I got the call that they wanted me to come over and direct.

What was your pitch when joining this franchise? Was it maybe a mix of that and your background as a stuntman that helped bring you aboard? What do you think?

I was super humbled when they came to me and asked me if I wanted to direct. So I was like, "Wow. All right. I would love that." They're like, "Hey. Would you want to do 'Expendables 4'?" I was like, "Hell, yes." [laughs] So I think my background definitely lends to the franchise. And Sly's been wanting to work with me for ... ever since "Act of Valor," we've been trying to find something together to work with. So I think it was a natural fit, when that slot opened up.