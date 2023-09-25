Sci-Fi Scenes That Scared Actors In Real Life
Hollywood's fascination with science fiction has produced some of the greatest thrills in movie history. "Star Wars," "Blade Runner," "The Matrix," "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," and "The Day the Earth Stood Still" are but a handful of films that rank high amongst genre enthusiasts for their audacious ideas, innovative visuals, originality, colorful characters, and timeless appeal. Crafting these timeless masterpieces requires significant effort and unwavering commitment, and should not be underestimated. Many production stories showcase the extent to which producers and directors are willing to go to realize their vision — even if it comes at the cost of the actors' well-being.
Borrowing a cue from the article "12 Horror Movie Scenes That Scared Actors in Real Life," we decided to dive into the world of sci-fi and explore a handful of movie scenes that similarly induced screams from the cast. Not in a negative way, mind you. Indeed, many directors deploy a variety of tricks to capture an authentic look from their stars to ensure the right amount of realism for the audience. That's entertainment, folks!
So, sit back, relax, and try not to freak out when you read this list of sci-fi scenes that scared actors in real life.
Prometheus - Cobra alien jumps at the cast
The "Alien" franchise exists somewhere between science fiction and horror, blending unique futuristic ideas with plots ripped straight out of a slasher film. We already covered the famous chest-burster sequence from Ridley Scott's original 1979 shocker. Still, the remaining series features many moments requiring the filmmakers' creativity to achieve the desired effect.
Case in point, in Scott's blockbuster prequel to "Alien," 2012's "Prometheus," during which a new group of explorers unearth terrifying monsters in a remote part of the galaxy, we're treated to some creepy extraterrestrial creatures designed to feast on the cast. In one sequence, a pair of scientists, played by Sean Harris and Rafe Spall, come face-to-face with a cobra-like alien that proceeds to attack and kill them viciously. When the remaining crew arrives on the scene, they find their friend lying face-first on the ground. They turn the body over, and the cobra unexpectedly shoots from his mouth, causing the others to scream in shock.
According to a behind-the-scenes video available on the DVD, Scott forced the crew to withhold the storyboards from the cast to capture their shock at the horrific moment. It worked, causing actor Kate Dickie to let out a genuine scream. Oh, Ridley Scott, you clever man!
Close Encounters of the Third Kind - Barry sees the aliens
Steven Spielberg's sci-fi classic about a man's obsession with aliens boasts some of the director's most iconic moments. From the intense UFO chase across the countryside to the magical finale set at Devil's Tower, "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" remains the definitive cinematic extraterrestrial experience, replete with astonishing performances from Richard Dreyfuss and the late Melinda Dillon.
Surprisingly, the most remarkable performance comes from an unlikely source, child actor Cary Guffey. As the precocious Barry, son of Jillian Guiler (Dillon), Guffey believably conveys various emotions across his young face. In one particularly memorable sequence, he stumbles across a kitchen splattered with remnants of food and broken dishes. The camera lingers on his face in one long, unbroken take as the boy gazes at the unseen aliens offscreen. At first, he looks frightened and confused. Then, his face morphs into a smile. It's wondrous to behold.
To achieve this effect, Spielberg deployed an assortment of tricks. In the making-of documentary, Guffey recalls seeing a man in a gorilla suit and another in a clown outfit when he ran into the kitchen, causing his terrified reactions. Spielberg then had the man in the gorilla costume take off his mask; Guffey recognized him as a friend and smiled. "That's one take, you can't do that twice," Spielberg said.
Other scenes with Barry involved similar tactics, but this is the moment where Spielberg's methods work best.
The Maze Runner - Cranks scared the leads
After "The Hunger Games" achieved tremendous success, Hollywood went on a quest to discover the next blockbuster young-adult franchise. This led to a slew of book adaptations, including "Percy Jackson & the Olympians," "Artemis Fowl," "I Am Number 4," "The Mortal Instruments," and "The Host." Among these, "The Maze Runner" trilogy found its place in the spotlight, mainly due to its modest production budget and decent box office performance. The trilogy ended satisfyingly with the release of "Maze Runner: The Death Cure" in 2018.
In this concluding chapter, Thomas and his comrades persist in their mission to unearth a cure for the deadly Flare virus. This virus transforms its unfortunate victims into aggressive and zombie-like beings called "Cranks." These Cranks pose a constant and menacing threat within the dystopian backdrop of their post-apocalyptic world.
During a promotional interview for the film, actors Dylan O'Brien and Thomas Brodie-Sangster shared a peculiar and unsettling experience involving a Crank actor. They recounted their amazement as they witnessed the actors embody their roles wholeheartedly, with convincing makeup and tattered costumes. However, one particular actor's unwavering commitment to staying in character truly rattled them. This actor disregarded O'Brien's praise during a scene, leaving both O'Brien and Brodie-Sangster spooked by the intensity of their colleague's dedication to the role, an intensity that persisted even off-camera during the shoot.
The Abyss – Ed Harris nearly drowned
James Cameron's demanding nature and the director's relentless pursuit of perfection can create tension on set but they've also led to blockbusters like "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," "Aliens," "Titanic," "True Lies," and "Avatar."
However, "The Abyss" (1989) pushed the limits of everyone involved. This production ranks among the most challenging in cinema history, worthy of its own unique film adaptation. Crew members even crafted t-shirts with the slogan "Life's Abyss, and then you dive."
A behind-the-scenes documentary from 2000 details the tumultuous filmmaking process and reveals that actor Ed Harris nearly drowned during a crucial scene. In the film, characters wear helmets filled with oxygenated perfluorocarbon, allowing them to dive deep underwater. In a space suit, Harris had to hold his breath while being pulled by cables. On the third take, he almost drowned due to an upside-down regulator. Fortunately, a nearby diver intervened, saving him.
This incident left Harris understandably shaken, reflecting on his performance during the sequence. Luckily, everyone made it through the grueling shoot and crafted an astonishing piece of science fiction. Despite not matching Cameron's other blockbusters at the box office, "The Abyss" remains a remarkable sci-fi, action, and romance blend with top-notch effects and a timely message about preserving the Earth that feels all the more relevant today.
E.T. - Drew Barrymore thought the alien was real
Who doesn't love "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," Steven Spielberg's heartfelt look at adolescence as seen through the eyes of a stranded alien and the three kids who help him "phone home"? One of the biggest movies of all time, it launched the careers of Henry Thomas and a very young Drew Barrymore, whose relationship with the animatronic puppet was complicated. Barrymore, just six years old during filming, thought E.T. was real and would converse with it between shots. Spielberg caught wind of this and insisted the puppet always worked whenever the child spoke with it.
This peculiar, though admittedly sweet, relationship resulted in some great improvisation, including the line, "I don't like his feet." Pushing the emotional bar even further, Spielberg shot the film chronologically so that when it came time to hit the final scene, there were tears from the cast as they knew it was the last time they would work together. We can assume this explains why Barrymore appears so sad during her final interaction with her friend — she is afraid she will never see him again.
"I really loved him in such a profound way," Barrymore said during the movie's 40th anniversary.
The Fifth Element – Explosion scared Tricky
"The Fifth Element" offers the kind of eccentric, visually stunning, quirky entertainment typical of a Luc Besson production and has gone on to enjoy cult status among genre enthusiasts. Centered around the quest to find and protect a mysterious element that holds the key to saving Earth from an impending cosmic threat, "Fifth Element" follows a cab driver named Korben Dallas (Bruce Willis), who becomes the unlikely hero tasked with safeguarding the element and the enigmatic "Fifth Element," Leeloo (Milla Jovovich), from a group of malevolent beings known as the Mangalores, led by Zorg (Gary Oldman).
Action-packed and epic in scope, the 1997 sci-fi extravaganza contains plenty of memorable moments, notably a significant bit in which Zorg walks away from a massive explosion, his face non-reactionary, while his henchman (played by Tricky) ducks in alarm behind him. Well, Tricky's reaction was quite natural, according to Oldman.
"There's a story there," Oldman said in an interview with BBC Radio. "That explosion — as Luc would say — in the script he described it as 'radical, total.' That's what it said in the script. Tricky, he's the sort of henchman, we didn't tell him how big the explosion was going to be — how radical. But it whooshed out and the wind brought it back and that plastic thing on my head melted, and Tricky soiled in his costume."
Back to the Future Part III – Michael J. Fox near-death hanging
In 1985, Robert Zemeckis and producer Steven Spielberg introduced "Back to the Future," a tale of teenager Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) accidentally altering his parents' destiny by time traveling. This hit film birthed two sequels: "Back to the Future Part II," where Marty journeys to the future to aid his kids, and "Back to the Future Part III," which sends him into the Wild West to save Doc (Christopher Lloyd) from Buford "Mad Dog" Tannen (Thomas F. Wilson).
"Back to the Future Part III" blends western and sci-fi genres, and thus pays homage to classic cowboy films and genre conventions. In a pivotal scene, Marty is pursued by Mad Dog's gang and strung up by his neck, leading to an unexpected real-life mishap.
In his 2003 memoir "Lucky Man," Fox recalls the stunt gone awry. Initially, he was to stand on a box for a close-up while a stunt double performed in the wide shots. Unsatisfied with the scene, the crew decided to have Fox hang for real, assuming he could position his hand correctly to avoid suffocation.
While this approach worked initially, on the third take, Fox miscalculated and lost consciousness as his carotid artery was blocked. He dangled unconscious for a few moments before director Bob Zemeckis intervened, realizing the gravity of the situation. There is no word on whether the scene in the film is where the accident occurred, but the story does lend more terror to the moment.
District 9 - South Africans complaining about Prawns
In Neill Blomkamp's "District 9," a spaceship arrives over Johannesburg, South Africa, carrying a batch of sick aliens derogatorily called "Prawns" due to their insect-like appearance. These aliens cannot return to their home planet and must live in a government-established refugee camp, District 9. The film explores themes of prejudice, segregation, and the consequences of corporate greed, as seen through the eyes of Wikus van de Merwe (played by Sharlto Copley).
Intriguingly, Blomkamp's desire for realism went a little too far as he and a camera crew interviewed real people from Johannesburg about the illegal aliens in their city. He then altered the footage to make it seem like they were talking specifically about Prawns. So, when you see people discussing the situation in District 9, their fear (and prejudice) is accurate.
"I was not intentionally trying to deceive the people we interviewed," the director told Emanuel Levy. "I was just trying to get the most completely real and genuine answers. In essence, there is no difference except that in my film we had a group of intergalactic aliens as opposed to illegal aliens."
Alien: Resurrection - Ron Perlman's reaction to the behind-the-back bucket
The "Alien" franchise peaked in the mid-80s with James Cameron's "Aliens" and has since churned out numerous sequels in pursuit of cinematic and box office glory. Despite a stall with David Fincher's "Alien 3" in 1992, 20th Century Fox brought back Sigourney Weaver for another outing with the iconic Xenomorph, resulting in the lackluster "Alien: Resurrection."
Directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet and set 200 years after "3," the sequel has its positives. Weaver delivers a strong performance as Ellen Ripley, who now shares a connection with the monsters she battled for years, leading to enjoyable moments like her impressive behind-the-back basketball shot, nailed on the first take.
However, Weaver's co-star, Ron Perlman, nearly spoiled the shot due to his enthusiastic reaction. Perlman told People, "They were rehearsing this for a month — she never made it once. The camera's rolling, I'm in the shot... and I'm watching it go in and I went like, 'Ah!' And they yell 'cut.' Everyone on the set was white instead of being celebratory because they were like, 'Holy s***, Ron just ruined this magical thing.'"
Editing ultimately saved the scene, seamlessly cutting to a close-up of a more subdued reaction from the cast. Still, there was palpable excitement and fear on set when Weaver successfully made the basket.
Dune (1984) - Jurgen Prochnow nearly burned
Thanks to Denis Villeneuve's efforts, Frank Herbert's classic sci-fi series "Dune" succeeded critically on the big screen. Previously, fans endured David Lynch's peculiar but entertaining 1984 version, complete with clunky special effects. Featuring a cast including Kyle MacLachlan, Francesca Annis, Patrick Stewart, Sean Young, Alicia Witt, and Sting, "Dune 84" is an ambitious, albeit outlandish, piece of pulpy sci-fi.
Lynch's vision left its fair share of scars for all involved, quite literally in the case of German actor Jürgen Prochnow. In a dramatic scene, Prochnow's character, Duke Leto Atreides I, meets his demise after a failed attempt to assassinate Baron Harkonnen using poisonous gas from a tooth in his mouth. According to Empire, Lynch attached a particular device to the side of Prochnow's face to produce green smoke for the shot. Several tests were carried out to guarantee the performer's safety. However, when filming commenced, the smoke caused first and second-degree burns on Prochnow's cheek, leaving visible scars for the rest of his career.
Shockingly, Lynch retained the shot featuring the accident, allowing viewers to briefly glimpse the actor's pain during the effect.
Terminator 2 - Broomstick hits Gibbel
Sometimes, an actor can get overly excited on a movie set. While filming James Cameron's juggernaut "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," Linda Hamilton came to blows with a co-star, namely Ken Gibbel, better known as the weird orderly who licks her face right before she bashes his face in with a broomstick.
Well, the bloody beatdown wasn't all movie magic. In fact, according to the commentary track, Hamilton had grown frustrated with a previous scene that required Gibbel to punch her in the stomach with a baton and toss her to the floor. Gibbel kept pulling his punches, necessitating several takes, meaning Hamilton had to fall hard on the floor over and over again. Naturally, she grew weary of the endless takes and became frustrated with Gibbel's lack of conviction. When it came time for Sarah to make her escape from Pescadero State Hospital for the Criminally Insane, Hamilton relished the chance to show her co-star how to land a proper hit.
Cameron laughs about the incident on the film's commentary track, noting that each shot delivered to Gibbel's face was real, as was the pure terror on his face. "I had a heck of a time getting him to do another take," the director says. "Fortunately, the first take worked just fine. I think Linda was a little more Method than he expected."
A Clockwork Orange - Malcolm McDowell's eyes
Stanley Kubrick unquestionably created remarkable movies, including "2001: A Space Odyssey," "The Shining," and "Eyes Wide Shut." He was also infamous for being a perfectionist who employed numerous takes to capture the ideal shot. One could create a movie about the innumerable modifications made to the poster of "The Shining!"
Invariably, these efforts paid off, especially from an artistic perspective. A notable example is the legendary scene in "A Clockwork Orange," where doctors at a rehabilitation clinic use lid-locks to keep Alex's (Malcolm McDowell) eyes open, subjecting him to a barrage of sex and violence to attempt to quell his destructive urges. As McDowell revealed in a 2019 essay, filming this scene was as painful as it appears on screen.
"When we shot it, the lid-locks kept sliding off my eyelids and scratching my cornea," the actor shared. "When the anesthetic wore off, I was in such pain I was banging my head against a wall. But Stanley was mainly concerned about when he would be able to get his next shot." It's fair to say that genuine pain infuses McDowell's performance as you witness Alex taped to a chair with his face contorted in terror.
While his efforts resulted in one of the most celebrated films in cinematic history, it does raise the question of how far is too far.
Aliens - APC fire
Did you think we'd exclude "Aliens" from this list? Another challenging James Cameron production, the critically acclaimed blockbuster sequel to Ridley Scott's "Alien" faced its fair share of disasters on set. During Ellen Ripley's rescue, the Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) carrying her team is hit by a wayward flamethrower, causing a fire that nearly kills everyone inside.
Bill Paxton, in a behind-the-scenes documentary, described the mishap. After acid splashed onto Drake's face, he unleashed a fiery blast at the vehicle. The crew intentionally lit parts of the set on fire but conditions became so severe that Jenette Goldstein, who portrayed Vasquez, struggled to breathe. Paxton initially believed she was immersing herself in her performance, but when he attempted to take a breath, he found no oxygen.
"We didn't pass out or anything, but they pulled us out of there and gave us oxygen," Paxton recounted. "They let us go to lunch, and when we came back, it was supposed to be all fixed. On the very next take, the same exact thing happened. This time I really did need a little oxygen. I was hacking hard."
The next time you watch "Aliens," pay close attention to this sequence and observe the genuine panic that unfolds when the fire erupts because it's undeniably real.
The Hunger Games - Jennifer Lawrence shocked by co-star
In terms of dystopian future dramas, you can't do much better than "The Hunger Games" saga. Starring Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Woody Harrelson, and Elizabeth Banks, among others, the story follows Katniss Everdeen's journey through the titular games in which members of various districts fight to the death for the amusement of elite society members housed in the Capitol. Based on Suzanne Collins' book series, "Games" produced four memorable films that became a global phenomenon and launched Lawrence into the A-list stratosphere.
In the third chapter, "Mockingjay – Part 1," Katniss lays low in a fortified district and must endure an endless slog of Capitol-produced propaganda on television. The promotional material reveals that her dear friend Peeta (Hutcherson) is still alive, which shocks Katniss primarily due to his frail appearance.
As it turns out, Lawrence's horrified reaction was authentic. The two actors shared a tight bond during their time filming together. According to an interview with Variety, director Francis Lawrence used this to his advantage when it came time to keep them apart. He filmed Hutcherson's interview scenes early in production and unveiled them to Lawrence on set. "She was really missing Josh, and not having Josh around, and suddenly seeing him up on screen in pain and tortured — I think it worked well for her emotionally."