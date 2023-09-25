Sci-Fi Scenes That Scared Actors In Real Life

Hollywood's fascination with science fiction has produced some of the greatest thrills in movie history. "Star Wars," "Blade Runner," "The Matrix," "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," and "The Day the Earth Stood Still" are but a handful of films that rank high amongst genre enthusiasts for their audacious ideas, innovative visuals, originality, colorful characters, and timeless appeal. Crafting these timeless masterpieces requires significant effort and unwavering commitment, and should not be underestimated. Many production stories showcase the extent to which producers and directors are willing to go to realize their vision — even if it comes at the cost of the actors' well-being.

Borrowing a cue from the article "12 Horror Movie Scenes That Scared Actors in Real Life," we decided to dive into the world of sci-fi and explore a handful of movie scenes that similarly induced screams from the cast. Not in a negative way, mind you. Indeed, many directors deploy a variety of tricks to capture an authentic look from their stars to ensure the right amount of realism for the audience. That's entertainment, folks!

So, sit back, relax, and try not to freak out when you read this list of sci-fi scenes that scared actors in real life.