Jonathan Frakes Teases Indiana Jones & Deadpool Vibes In Star Trek: Discovery Season 5

On the surface it seems to be odd for a "Star Trek" legend like Jonathan Frakes to excitedly report that the fifth and final season of "Star Trek: Discovery" will feel like "Indiana Jones" and "Deadpool," two flavors that absolutely do not go together at all, but there's a good reason for him to be making those comparisons.

It breaks down to the tone of "Star Trek." Fans have been mixed on the more serious tone of "Discovery," especially compared to all the OG "Trek" shows and even the "Discovery" spin-off "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," which follows Captain Pike's adventures in the years before a certain James T. Kirk shows up to claim the captain's chair on the Enterprise. "Strange New Worlds" isn't all rainbows and sunshine, but there's a thrill to the adventure and the desire to explore that underlines that series which keeps it from getting bogged down in more serious sci-fi.

That is precisely what Frakes is trying to get across when he makes wild comparisons to stuff like "Indiana Jones" and "Deadpool." Basically, he's saying to expect this final season of "Discovery" to be way more fun than previous seasons.

Frakes revealed this to the magazine Star Trek Explorer and his quotes were aggregated online by TrekMovie.com. Most Trek fans know that Frakes wasn't just Will Riker in "The Next Generation" but is now a decades-long veteran director of all sorts of Trek, so if anyone can be trusted to shoot straight with us it's Frakes.