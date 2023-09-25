White Noise Ending Explained: All Plots Tend To Move Deathward

In Don DeLillo's pivotal postmodern classic, "White Noise," professor Jack Gladney contemplates the inevitability of death, musing, "All plots tend to move deathward. This is the nature of plots ... We edge nearer death every time we plot. It is like a contract that all must sign, the plotters as well as those who are the targets of the plot." As a novel that functions as the cornerstone of postmodern literature, "White Noise" situates death anxieties at the heart of its remarkably absurdist core, a theme that is interconnected with late-20th century socio-political and cultural shifts, including rampant consumerism and the obsession with television screens. DeLillo's novel is pretty heavy and saturated with too many themes, and a film adaptation of such a tonally wild text is as tricky as it gets.

Director Noah Baumbach rose to the challenge and created a faithful reflection of DeLillo's world in his "White Noise," with an ending that morphs into a musical outro number at the supermarket, a key setting in the world of the novel and the film. While DeLillo's book obviously does not end with a musical number, the film distills the essence of Jack Gladney's (played by Adam Driver) mindscape towards the end of the novel. As Gladney's perspective functions as the vehicle for commentary, the film ends with a definitive message about the various kinds of white noise we consume to distract ourselves from the visceral human fears we bury deep within.

The ending of Baumbach's "White Noise" can be confusing, as it does not directly answer questions or etch a natural conclusion to a story about the Gladneys, who experience near-death after an environmental disaster grips their town. To make better sense of the ending, let's break down the themes that linger throughout the film.