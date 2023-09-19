Percy Jackson And The Olympians Trailer Brings The Beloved Fantasy Books To Disney+

Rick Riordan's middle-grade book series "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," and its larger universe of ancient mythology-based books, is arguably one of the few franchises that could legitimately be considered the heir to the "Harry Potter" phenomenon — but with way fewer scandals. Like the magical teenage boy, Percy Jackson also got a big-budget theatrical film adaptation (one directed by "Harry Potter" alum Chris Columbus and starring Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddario). It made decent money but was so horrendous the author still talks trash about the two movies today.

The story follows a tween boy who discovers he is the son of the actual Greek god Poseidon and a human woman and is tasked with going on a road trip across the United States to find Zeus' stolen lightning bolt or risk a war on Olympus. Now, fans of the books will get a second chance at seeing the story play out on screen. This time, however, creator Rick Riordan is actually involved and it will premiere on Disney+.

Among the upgrades for this version is that Zeus will be played by the late, great, Lance Reddick, whom Riordan had nothing but praise for, and Black actor Aryan Simhadri will play Annabeth — a casting choice that unsurprisingly led to the worst kind of internet discourse. This last part is particularly ridiculous considering how much "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is about diversity and feeling like an outsider.