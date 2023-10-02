How The Witcher's Anya Chalotra And Freya Allan Made Sense Of Ciri's Season 3 Arc

"Through this imperfect version of a mother that Yennefer embodied, Ciri would see that she can connect with a human being and forgive faults," Chalotra said. Before they could get to that point, though, it sounds like she, Allan, and the show's writers had to have some discussions about how to play these scenes. The topic came up when Chalotra noted that as an actor, no amount of preparation can ensure that she'll end up playing the character the way she planned. "I've also learned that on the day, everything changes. You are not in control of anything," she told the outlet. "The scene you thought you knew, the truth you thought you'd be able to bring — it's completely different for the person you're working opposite."

Chalotra said openness is key for situations like this. As she explained, it's not just another actor whose take on the scene you have to find common ground with, but a writer and director as well, leading to a situation with little room for stubbornness. "If you're stubborn and insist a scene has to be played a certain way, nothing is going to work," she said. "I've got to do enough prep to be freer to play." For her part, the actress says she prepares by reading the script repeatedly, "So I know where I've been and where I'm going." She also pulls quotes from the books that she can reference back to when playing the character.